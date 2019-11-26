McDowell County Man arrested on Drug Charges

BRADSHAW, WV (WVNS) — A McDowell County man is currently behind bars after a traffic stop in the Bradshaw area led to an arrest. Deputy R. L. Morgan found a package of Methamphetamine, items used to sell meth, scales, calculators, and Xanax in Derrick Lee Matney’s car on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

Deputy Morgan then arrested Matney, who lives in Caretta, and charged him with possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine, and possession with intent to deliver Xanax.

Matney was arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell. He is currently in the McDowell County Holding Unit with a $40,000 bond. Matney is waiting to be transported to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

