McDowell County night swim postponed

GARY, WV (WVNS) — Local leaders postponed the next night swim in McDowell County. Pat McKinney, the Police Chief in Gary, said they will now hold the night swim on August 27, 2020.

McKinney said weather caused them postpone the event. It will be at the Linkous Park Pool in Welch. It is free for those looking to attend.

McKinney said they are following the proper guidelines set by the McDowell County Health Department.

“If the health department changes rules of swimming pools, then we will act accordingly. As it stands now, the health department says it’s safe to do, so we’re going to go with that. Of course, anyone who has a concern, don’t attend,”McKinney said.