McDowell County planning for school consolidation

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — For years, McDowell County continued to see a decline in their population. This decline is now affecting the schools.

The idea of consolidating schools in McDowell County is on the minds of many. With a decline in enrollment, school buildings are not being used to their full potential.

Superintendent Carolyn Falin said this project has been a long time coming.

“Since 2013, we’ve lost like 800 students. We continue to lose enrollment, our buildings are way under utilized. So by combining resources into a new school we can better meet the needs of kids,” said Falin.

The schools in the consolidation plan are: Welch Elementary, Kimball Elementary, and Fall River Elementary. However, Falin said the consolidation only happens if they get funding from the School Building Authority. Even then, this project will not be complete any time soon.

“The funding notices will be awarded in April, but there’s 30 counties that have asked for funding and there’s a small pot of money available. So if we are funded, it would be at least two and a half years out for construction to be completed and then if not we’ll go back to the SBA and ask again so anywhere from three to five years,” said Falin.

Falin said the community has gotten behind the consolidation.

“Overall, everyone has been positive. No one likes to lose a community school, but it just becomes necessary when you lose so much enrollment in your building you just can’t afford to keep them all open,” said Falin.

Falin said the plan is to turn Fall River Elementary into a new Career and Tech Center. She said the other two will either be donated, auctioned off, or demolished.