McDowell County residents advised to register for second vaccine dose

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Those who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from the McDowell County Health Department are urged to call the department to register for their second vaccine dose. This is for residents who got their first dose on Jan. 1, Jan. 2 (drive-thru clinic in Welch), Jan. 8 or Jan. 9, 2021.

This is only for people that received their first vaccine dose on the above dates and are due for their second dose. According to the McDowell County Health Department, they do not have vaccines available for those needing the first dose.

Residents must call in order to schedule an appointment to receive their second dose. The McDowell County Health Department can be reached at (304) 448-2174.