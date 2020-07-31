McDowell County residents left with water damage after heavy rainfall

BERWIND, WV (WVNS) — Sylvester Culberston said rain poured over McDowell County Thursday, July 30, 2020.

“Third one. It’s the third one we’ve had this year. The first two wasn’t as bad as the one we had last night,” Culberston said.

He said the water rushed into his home and tore up his porch. He said it all happened suddenly.

“It was quick. It came up quick,” Culberston.

Just up the road a few miles closer to the Vallscreek area, four families were stranded. Rex Crawford said the bridge which connected their homes to the road was destroyed.

“Maybe put a little walking bridge in. I’ve been sitting here all day waiting on somebody. I know they have other places to go, but right now I’m in desperate need of help,” Crawford said.