McDowell County schools begin first half of blended education

WELCH,WV (WVNS) — Just days before McDowell County was set to begin its blended education phase, a faculty member tested positive for COVID-19. While the county was in the yellow zone on the state county alert system, the presence of COVID-19 inside of a school worried some administrators.

Carolyn Falin, the McDowell County Superintendent, said the board of education worked immediately with the local health department to perform contact tracing.

“And based on that tracing we did have some employees, three, that needed to quarantine and they are doing that now, and we were able to cover their classes. Or they were virtual teaching and were able to continue learning, so the protocols we had in place seemed to work,” said Falin.

Some of these protocols include requiring students to wear masks on the buses and requiring students in middle and high school to wear masks at all times.

Mt. View High School Principal Debra Hall said starting in the blended-learning format made the adjustment into a COVID-19 school year much easier.

“One of the biggest things that helped us was that we were working on half of our students. Here we have a Group A and a Group B for the first eight days, so that we can see readily what needs to be changed or added or taken away,” Hall said.

With both Mt. View middle and high schools on the same campus, students are brought on the same buses. Right away, both Hall and transportation director, Adam Grygiel, realized they need to stagger the bus schedule even more to combat the amount of students arriving and leaving at the same time.

“This morning we saw, and I said well I think we can do this better. So working with him has really paid off. The bus drivers were just wonderful,” Hall explained.

While the main goal for school officials is to keep students safe, it is also important to keep faculty and staff safe. Hall said at Mt. View High School, students are more than willing to help achieve those goals.

“It shows their responsibility, their eagerness to be here. Absolutely no complaints whatsoever, they just fell right in with what they had to do and I just find that amazing,” said Hall.