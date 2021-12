WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Some exciting news for students in McDowell County, they will soon be able to learn in outdoor classrooms.

Studies show being outside encourages learning and focus in students, and being outside greatly reduces the risk of spreading COVID.

Construction began Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Mount View High School in Welch. Earlier this week, ground was broken at Bradford Elementary and River View High School as well.