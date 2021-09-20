McDowell County Sheriff’s Dept. searching for suspects in murder investigation

HAVACO, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department are searching for two people charged with murder.

Deputies are looking for Raquel Adams and Kobe Brown. They are wanted in connection to a murder that reportedly happened in the Havaco area on Monday, September 20, 2021.

Both Adams and Brown were last seen in the Havaco area on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Adams is 34-years-old, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5’04” and weighs around 150 pounds. Brown is 23-years-old with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’01” and weighs about 168 pounds.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Department is not releasing the victim’s name right now. If you have any information about the suspects or the alleged crime, call the McDowell County 911 Center at (304)-436-4106.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment also responded.