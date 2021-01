WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office will soon have protective gear for one of their four-legged deputies.

K9 Azra will receive a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a donation from non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old, and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

The sheriff’s office is expected to get the embroidered vest in eight to 10 weeks.