McDowell County town becomes pilot for demolition project

KIMBALL, WV (WVNS) — A demolition project is in the works in McDowell County. Dennis Stottlemyer, WV Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Environmental Advocate, said officials are working to get rid of dilapidated structures that are creating eyesores in the community.

“Dilapdiated and abandoned structures are a statewide problem, but there’s a pretty good concentration of them here in McDowell County. They’re a safety hazard, an environmental hazard, and they’re a hindrance to redevelopment,” Stottlemyer said.

The Town of Kimball is the pilot of this demolition project. Randall Patton, a chairman of the Solid Waste Authority, said Kimball sits right along Route 52, a major highway in the county.

“Our thought process is that Route 52 is the main corridor into our county and Kimball has more than their fair share of abandoned houses,” Patton said.

Two structures came down Tuesday, June 16, 2020 and are being cleared out by trucks. Mayor of Kimball, Adam Gianato, said they received positive support from the community for this project to beautify the town.

“They say we can do this, we’d like to add our house to this, we would like to get this house torn down and see what we can do from there. Just since we started, it’s kind of escalated a little bit at a time. It’s doing a whole lot more than we expected it to,” Gianato said.