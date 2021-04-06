McDowell County traffic stop leads to multiple charges

VALLSCREEK, WV (WVNS) — A simple traffic stop in McDowell ended with the suspect facing multiple drug related charges.

On Monday, April 5, 2021, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department pulled over a vehicle in the Vallscreek area of McDowell County. Once stopped, deputies arrested Jeffery Perkins, 41, of Berwind, WV for multiple driving infractions as well as being in possession of a controlled substance.

Perkins was charged with not wearing a seatbelt, not having insurance, providing improper registration, Driving under a Revoked License for DUI, and the unlawful possession of a Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substance.

Perkins was arraigned by Magistrate Steve Cox where a bond of $2,500 was set.