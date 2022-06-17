WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin announced a large grant in order to upgrade McDowell County’s water and wastewater systems.
The two senators, both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced a $160,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for McDowell County Public Service District (MCPSD). The purpose of the grant is to develop a 10-year strategic plan and provide technical assistance to expand and regionalize MCPSD’s water and wastewater systems throughout the county, serving 3,163 households and 328 businesses.
“I recently joined the communities of Keystone and Northfork to mark the completion of the Elkhorn Phase II water project, made possible by the hard work of the McDowell County Public Service District. This funding will help continue the District’s efforts to secure essential services for thousands of West Virginians. I appreciate ARC’s support, and I will continue to lead on bringing infrastructure improvements to our state.”Shelley Moore Capito, (R-WV)
“The Appalachian Regional Commission’s continued investment in revitalizing and strengthening Appalachia is great news for our state and the entire region. I’m pleased to announce this funding for McDowell County to upgrade and improve regional water infrastructure to help ensure every West Virginian has access to clean, safe water.Investing in local communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic opportunity, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to boost economic growth across the Mountain State.”Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)