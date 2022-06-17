WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin announced a large grant in order to upgrade McDowell County’s water and wastewater systems.

The two senators, both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced a $160,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for McDowell County Public Service District (MCPSD). The purpose of the grant is to develop a 10-year strategic plan and provide technical assistance to expand and regionalize MCPSD’s water and wastewater systems throughout the county, serving 3,163 households and 328 businesses.

“I recently joined the communities of Keystone and Northfork to mark the completion of the Elkhorn Phase II water project, made possible by the hard work of the McDowell County Public Service District. This funding will help continue the District’s efforts to secure essential services for thousands of West Virginians. I appreciate ARC’s support, and I will continue to lead on bringing infrastructure improvements to our state.” Shelley Moore Capito, (R-WV)