McDowell County woman arrested after alleged hostage situation

KIMBALL, WV (WVNS) — A McDowell County woman is facing several charges after pulling a gun on a man and refusing to let him leave his home, according to court documents.

State troopers were called to a home in Kimball on Saturday, December 28, 2019, for an alleged hostage situation. When they arrived, they found the victim holding Joann Brown on the ground after he fought to get a gun away from her.

The trooper found a bag with methamphetamine on Brown.

The victim told troopers Brown stole a gun from his house, pulled the gun on him, took the keys to his UTV and refused to let him leave.

Brown was arrested and charged with abduction of a person, brandashing, person prohibited from possessing a firearm, unlawful possession, and domestic assault.