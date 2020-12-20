McDowell County woman arrested for possession with intent to deliver

JOLO, WV (WVNS) — A McDowell County woman is facing charges for possession with intent to deliver.

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department arrested Clara McClanahan, 27, on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. According to a release from Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy, deputies conducted an arrest warrant when they found drugs, firearms and money.

McClanahan was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance.

McClanahan was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke. Her bond was set at $50,000, which she was able to post and is currently out awaiting trial.