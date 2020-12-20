McDowell County woman arrested for possession with intent to deliver

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOLO, WV (WVNS) — A McDowell County woman is facing charges for possession with intent to deliver.

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department arrested Clara McClanahan, 27, on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. According to a release from Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy, deputies conducted an arrest warrant when they found drugs, firearms and money.

McClanahan was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance.

McClanahan was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke. Her bond was set at $50,000, which she was able to post and is currently out awaiting trial.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News