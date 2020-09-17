McDowell County woman faces drug charges in Wyoming County

Mary Elizabeth Saunders

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An early morning traffic stop lands one woman in jail. Mary Elizabeth Saunders, 43, of Welch, WV is charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled Saunders over for traffic violations at 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. She was driving a white Hummer on Route 10. The registration did not belong to the vehicle. There was also no insurance and Saunders was did not have a driver’s licence, deputies said in a release.

Investigators received permission to search the vehicle. They found cocaine, marijuana, xanax and $12,992 in cash. Saunders is waiting to be arraigned.

