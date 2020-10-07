McDowell County woman wins WV Kids Count award

(WVNS) — A McDowell County woman won an award for her commitment to making her community a better place.

Lori McKinney is the recipient of the 2020 Family and Community Champion Award from West Virginia Kids Count. Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett introduced McKinney during the 2020 Kids Count Virtual Award Ceremony on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

McKinney was chosen for the award because of the work she does in southern West Virginia. She is the Director of Five Loaves and Two Fishes, a food bank in McDowell County. She feeds more than 100 families each week. She is known for her passion for serving her community, and for her selflessness.

West Virginia Kids Count is an organization that strives to make the state a great place for kids. The organization releases data every year that tracks the well-being of children across state. Learn more here. Watch the virtual award ceremony here.