MCHD weighs in on importance of doctors on National Doctors’ Day

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Throughout the pandemic, we turned to medical professionals to guide us in the right direction. So on National Doctors’ Day, 59 News wanted to thank those who work the long hours and keep us all safe and healthy.



From a health department standpoint, Mercer County Director Roger Topping said public health depends on medical professionals and doctors everyday. He said their health board is full of doctors with all different specialties, and they all work together to ensure the health of Mercer County.

“We have a doctor who is experienced, who has years and years of experience in ER work. And has knowledge of what needs to be done,” said Topping.



Topping said without doctors and other medical professionals, life would look very different, especially in the midst of the pandemic. He said if you know a doctor or medical professional, thank them for all their hard work.