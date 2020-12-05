MCNB Bank, Child Protect team up to collect clothes for kids

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — More acts of kindness are coming out of Mercer County, with two local businesses teaming up to keep kids warm this winter. Child Protect and MCNB Bank are gathering hats, gloves and pajamas for local kids.

But because of COVID-19, the bank is asking donations be dropped off at the drive thru.

Shiloh Woodard, Executive Director at Child Protect, said this year’s need was greater than ever.

“This has been a really tough year, I think, for everyone in our community and of course across the county,” Woodard said. “One of the things that we know and we especially see through our Starting Points program at Child Protect… is that needs for families have really increased.”

Ages of the clothes needed range from newborn to 18 years old.

If you would like to donate, stop by MCNB Bank in Princeton.