Meadow Bridge High School band expands, receives new instruments

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS)– The Meadow Bridge High School band had just four students only two years ago. Now, they have almost 80 students playing instruments.

Travis Riddle is the band director at the school. He said even though it was a challenging year, the pandemic actually brought growth to the band.

“We hear on the news, we hear so many things about what COVID has done, and how things have been down scaled. But ironically, we had a lot of growth this past year,” Riddle said.

Many of the band members are excited for the new season to start, and even more ready for competitions.

“It definitely, I would say, give us an edge on some other bands because we have more sound to create and we have more people to create larger displays with and better shows. The more people you have, most of the time it sounds better,” Jacob Lilly, a sophomore at the school, said.

Because of the growing number of students, the band needed new and updated instruments to play.

A grant was awarded to help buy the instruments they needed for the season. Students told 59News they cannot wait to use their new instruments.

“Getting a new instrument makes me very happy because the one I previously had brought before this went out of commission about a week ago, and then that’s right when these new ones came in, better tune, brand new. I couldn’t be more happier about it honestly,” Jacob Cochran, a ninth grader at the school, explained.