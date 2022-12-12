RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — One man from the Meadow Bridge area of Fayette County died as a result of a fatal car accident on Route 60 in Greenbrier County.

According to Sheriff Bruce Sloan with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received calls of an accident on Route 60 near Rainelle around 6 PM on Sunday evening, December 11, 2022.

The investigation into the accident determined one car heading eastbound collided head-on with a car travelling westbound.

The driver of one of those vehicles, identified as Dencil Kincaid, 50, of Meadow Bridge, died at the scene due to injuries sustained during the accident.

A passenger, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, were transported to medical facilities due to injuries sustained in the accident.