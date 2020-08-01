Meadow Bridge seniors walk across stage at graduation ceremony

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS)–One by one, seniors at Meadow Bridge High School walked across the stage and into the next chapter of their lives on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

It’s one of several graduation ceremonies finally taking place since the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended the school year.

“We still want to make sure that we can acknowledge you know how hard they’ve worked for the last 12 years. We had a theme during the month of May that was called shine on class of 2020 and this is just our last part of letting them shine and show how bright they are and how deserving they are,” Meadow Bridge Principal Stacy White stated.

On their original graduation date in May … Meadow Bridge High School teachers delivered diplomas to seniors at their homes. But, graduates including Karli Pomeroy and Marc Maynard said they are happy to still have the opportunity to walk across the stage in front of family and friends.

“It’s a good feeling. It’s weird I think but it’s nice that they put this together for us so we have something special it makes it a little more normal,” Pomery stated.

“Not having the original graduation date was hard on everybody, I know it took a big toll on people but I’m glad that we’re here now and that we are able to do this,” Maynard stated.

Traditionally becoming wildcat alumni.

