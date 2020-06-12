Meadow Creek Bridge rehabilitation to begin

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Rehabilitation of the Meadow Creek Bridge will begin on Monday, June 15, 2020. The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced it will be closed for a week.

The bridge is located on County Route 44/6 between WV 20 and Cow Town Road (CR 31). It will be closed from June 15 to Friday, July 17.

Divers should expect delays and allow additional time for their commutes. The preferred detour is on Cow Town Road or WV 20. Travelers are asked to slow down and use caution when driving in the area.

While the bridge is expected to reopen on July 17, the WVDOH advised the schedule could change due to weather or unforeseen conditions.