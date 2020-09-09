Meal distribution for remote and virtual learners begins in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Virtual and Remote learners in Greenbrier County are still being fed regardless of being physically present at school.

Child Nutrition Coordinator for Greenbrier County Schools, Jenny Curry, said they are a community eligibility program county.

“Because we’re a community eligibility program county, all of our students eat free breakfast and lunch all the time,” Curry said. “So, we provide this for them even though they’re not within our building.”

The meal boxes are picked up once a week and contain 10 meals, five breakfasts and five lunches, the same meals students would receive for free if they were under their school roof.

“Breakfasts consists of everything from cereal bowl packs, to granola bars, to breakfast sandwiches, fruit,” Curry said. “Then the lunch, there’s various kinds of sandwiches, ham and cheese, chicken filet, and it varies week to week.”

The lists for who ordered meals comes from the remote learner list at each school. Curry added meal distribution for these students will be every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.

If you have any questions or want to make sure you are on the list, call 304-647-6462 or email Jenny Curry at jncurry@k12.wv.us.