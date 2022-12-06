BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It may be flu season but another common illness, especially in children, is seeing an increase in cases.

Measles cases are on the rise nationwide. Here in the Mountain State, many hospitals are also seeing an influx in cases.

Medical experts tell us people should do whatever they can to protect their kids from catching measles and other illnesses.

“I strongly recommend children to be adequately vaccinated so we can prevent this illness, otherwise we’ll continue to have an outbreak in, mainly the unvaccinated group,” said Dr. Yoginder Yadav, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Princeton Community Hospital.

According to Yadav, all preventable illnesses like measles, RSV and the flu have seen an increase in cases in the wake of the pandemic.