Meat prices going up putting local businesses in hot water

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Prices for certain foods are rising and hurting local restaurants all over the Two Virginias.

Shogun Thai Sushi Hibachi in Bluefield is a family run business. Manager Brandi Triono said once prices started going up from national suppliers, local prices did, too. She said just to stay open, they were forced to make a change.

“Unfortunately what happened now is that our prices have went up to about 200 percent of what we usually pay. So without us raising our prices on our customers we would have lost money,” said Triono.



She said chicken options will increase by one dollar, chicken wings will increase by three dollars, lobster meals will increase as well as steak options. They apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and they are hopeful one day soon prices will be able to go back down.