BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – With the winter weather approaching fast, you’re running out of time to make sure your car is ready for the season ahead.

“When you start getting below freezing, if your anti-freeze is not good and it freezes, it could cause extensive damage and costly repairs,” said John Quick, owner and operator of Bland St. Auto and Towing in Bluefield.

Quick also recommends checking the hose that connects your anti-freeze to the engine for any soft spots or kinks.

Quick says it’s critical to make sure you have enough windshield wiper fluid to last through the winter.

“You definitely want to make sure you’ve got good visibility, you’ve got good wipers, and you’ve got the right washer fluid for this time of year that might help clean off snow and ice.”

As for tires, Quick says snow tires can be helpful, especially if you live on a mountain.

“If you live in a real treacherous area as far as hills and things like that, you may want to consider snow tires. They do add added traction for snow and ice. Every tire has a tread ware indicator, it’s usually right in the middle of the tire,” Quick told 59News.

During the winter, Quick says many people come in with their doors frozen shut, with folks sometimes even ripping the handle off to try to get inside. He has a quick fix for how to make sure you’re not locked out in the cold.

“The best thing to do is to get any kind of silicone spray (WD-40, for example), and what you want to do is lubricate the rubber seal around the door, and that will keep your door from sticking and freezing shut,” said Quick.

Quick says it’s important to use a rag when lubricating your doors, rather than spraying lubricant directly onto the door frame.