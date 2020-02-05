Medical cannabis company hopes to take over old Magic Mart building in Wyoming County

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — An old department store in Wyoming County may become home to a medical marijuana facility.

The medical marijuana company, Appalachian Heritage Cannabis, presented a business plan to the Wyoming County Commission on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The company wants to put a growing facility in the building that was once a Magic Mart in Oceana.

Joseph Baisden is the CEO of Appalachian Heritage Cannabis. He said the building would be used as a distribution facility, not a dispensary.

“It will be medical grade cannabis. There will be different strains that are used, depending on what product we are making. It will be grown indoors in a hydroponic facility with grow lights and a controlled climate. The products that we will be making and selling will be tinctures and oils and capsules,” Baisden explained.

Not everyone is for medical marijuana. Peggy Huffman lives in Wyoming County. She said she does not trust medical cannabis.

“They say we’ll never have to worry about anybody getting the product that doesn’t absolutely need it. They say it’s just going to be for medical purposes which is the same thing they told us about opioid abuse,” Huffman said.

Although some people are against the plan, the Wyoming County Commission does not have any plans to create an ordinance banning Medical marijuana at this time.

The county health board still has to decide whether or not to approve the facility. If approved, they could start remodeling the facility as early as April.