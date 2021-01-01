Medical experts ask that people continue to follow guidelines, even when vaccinated

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the mountain state, medical experts continue to push people to follow the guidelines.

Jude Ziolkowski, Director of Pharmacy Services at Raleigh general Hospital, said just because people receive the shot, they shouldn’t let their guard down.

Although experts said the vaccine is very affective, they said there is still a chance that you can contract the virus. Your body’s immune response to the vaccine usually takes a few weeks, according to Ziolkowski.

“By receiving this, your body is going to be able to identify and fight the virus, if it gets into your system. However, you can still get it into your system and not be infected. Therefore, you could potentially pass it on to people who have not had the vaccine,” Ziolkowski said.

Ziolkowski asked that people continue to wear their masks, wash their hands, and keep their distance.