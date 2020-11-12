Medical experts discuss importance of flu vaccine this year

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, medical experts encourage people to be mindful of flu season. D.O. Chelsea Feger at the Robert C. Byrd Clinic in Greenbrier County said they are offering flu vaccines. Feger said it is always important to be covered when it comes to the flu, but this year is especially important with COVID-19.

“But it becomes especially important this year due to the covid-19 pandemic that we’re currently having- trying to reduce the strain on our healthcare systems,” Feger said.

Feger said other medical clinics do provide flu shots. Check with your provider or pharmacy to get one.