Medical professionals concerned Big Game could cause increase in COVID-19 cases

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Thousands gathered over the weekend for the Big Game. Here in West Virginia, medical professionals are voicing concern over a super spreader event.

Roger Topping, Director of the Mercer County Health Department, said he expects positive cases to begin climbing in the next couple weeks. He said even though some masks were worn, the number of people who weren’t following CDC guidelines cancel out all those who do.

“What I saw on TV last night, people not caring. You know people laughing and having a good ole time. Not caring a bit about whether they got it or if they were passing it around. It’s more important to watch a football game and drink beer and eat pizza,” said Topping.

He said the actions of thousands will affect the entire country for weeks to come. Topping said he’s hopeful the vaccines are doing enough to curb the spread, but events like the big game are almost guaranteed to cause more spread.