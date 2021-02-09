Medical professionals discuss quarantine times after testing positive for COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Some people may still have questions on how long to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. After testing positive, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires you to quarantine for 10 days. As long as your symptoms improve and you show no fever, you can come out of quarantine after the 10 days.

Infection Preventionist Nancy Edwards said you may still experience some symptoms, like loss of taste or smell, but after the 10 days you are no longer contagious.

“It could just be that those are complications and persistent symptoms of the disease itself, and the impact it’s had on the body,” Edwards said.

Edwards said the health department will give you a release date from quarantine after you test positive for COVID-19 to make sure you are not contagious.