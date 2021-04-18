Medical professionals warn about alcohol disorder

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– April is National Alcohol Awareness month and medical professionals at Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital are raising awareness about alcohol abuse.

Sarah Barnett is a licensed psychologist at the hospital. She said alcohol is the fourth leading preventable cause of death in the United States.

Barnett also said alcohol can lead to long and short term health risks.

“If you have an alcohol disorder then you should probably contact you’re medical provider. They can help you find a good treatment that is right for you,” Barnett said.



Barnett said some of those short and long term risks may include drowning, violence, and even high blood pressure. For more information you can visit their website.