CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Millions of Americans still struggle with obtaining health insurance.

Most Americans get their health insurance through an employer, but there are still some who cannot get health insurance because they work part time, work multiple jobs, are self-employed, or simply because their employer does not provide any employee benefits.

Senator Kaine spoke recently about the benefits of the Medicare-X Choice Act, which would help give Americans another option for health insurance that accommodates to their needs, instead of having to use the exchanges.

“What Medicare-X would do, is it would, it would order the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, CMS, to develop an insurance policy. It’s like a nonprofit insurance policy that they would put on the Exchange to compete, so there would just be, we would just be adding to the Exchange as one more option,” said Senator Kaine.

Senator Kaine is hopeful this piece of legislation will in turn help households, employers, and the government save billions of dollars and help decrease the uninsured population of Americans.