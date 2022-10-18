BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Heading into the Nov. 8, 2022, election, the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is giving voters an opportunity to meet candidates of state races.

Raleigh County candidates will also be at the event, which the Chamber hosts prior to elections.

Candidates will be at the Raleigh County Convention Center in Rooms A and B on Thursday, October 20, 2022, starting at 7:30 a.m., for the “Meet the Candidates” event.

Candidates will answer questions from a local panel, including Izzy Post of 59 News. WJLS radio will broadcast the event live, so listeners may tune in from 8 to 9 a.m.

More information is available at Meet the Candidates – General Election 2022 | BRCCC