Meet the three finalists for West Virginia State University president

INSTITUTE, WV (AP) — Three finalists have been selected in the search for a new West Virginia State University president.

The school said they are:

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University vice provost for academic strategy and operations Nicole Pride

Thurgood Marshall College Fund senior executive fellow Patricia Ramsey

University of The Bahamas President and CEO Rodney Smith.

The finalists were invited to campus next week to meet with students, faculty, staff and community leaders.

Anthony L. Jenkins left as president of West Virginia State to become president of Coppin State University in Baltimore. R. Charles Byers has been interim president since May 16, 2020.