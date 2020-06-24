Meeting held to discuss future of Grant Street Bridge

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Grant Street Bridge Task Force held a meeting in Bluefield to hear pitches from several companies. The meeting was held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

The company that was chosen will have to do a feasibility study on either the repair or replacement of the bridge. If neither are possible, they will look at alternatives.

Colin Cline, Bluefield City Attorney, said their first goal is to still repair or replace the bridge.

“We’ll have input from all the stakeholders about which firm they prefer, and then assuming that we select one, we’ll then enter into price negotiations for the study with that firm, and then reduce that to a written contract for approval by the city’s board of directors,” Cline explained.

Each task force member ranked the presentations during the meeting, and those rankings will be put before the city’s Board of Directors at their next meeting. Cline said once a company is chosen by the Board, price negotiations will start.

