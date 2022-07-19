GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Folks across the country are hoping they hear their numbers called tonight.

The Mega millions jackpot is up to more than $500 million.

While some folks would quit their job, take a vacation, or buy a fancy car with those winnings, Mary Smith says if she hit the jackpot she has different plans.

“It would just be nice to give to my children,” said Smith.

If you choose to take the money in one large sum up front, you’ll still walk away with more than $316 million.

Tuesday night’s drawing takes place at 11.