CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you forgot to get a ticket for the Mega Millions’ last drawing, there is another chance to win as the winning jackpot continues to rise!

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, some lucky person had the chance to win $660 million, but after the drawing, no winning ticket surfaced. With there being no new winner and plenty of new entries, the total is now for $810 million. The next drawing date will be Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

If there is a winner on Tuesday, this will be the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions’ history. Tickets for Tuesday’s Mega Millions can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece or $3 with the Megaplier option.

“This is an exciting time in the Lottery industry with these high jackpots. We want to encourage all players to have fun, but of course, play responsibly.” John Myers | West Virginia Lottery Director

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022.