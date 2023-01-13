WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Friday the 13th could end up being a lucky day for someone as the $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing will be held on Friday, January 13th.

This will be the 25th drawing since the jackpot was last won on October 14, 2022.

For those buying tickets, it isn’t hard to think about what they will do with their winnings, like buying a new house or going on a nice vacation.

However, Rachel Garrison from Welch said she would give back to the community she calls home.

“This county suffers a lot, there’s not a lot here,” said Garrison. “We don’t have a lot of businesses, not a lot of restaurants, we just struggle here, we need help.”

59News then asked if she believed she could do that with the winnings.

“Yes, I do. Absolutely, with that much money. Who couldn’t?!” she responded.

The jackpot is the second largest in Mega Millions history, behind a $1.53 billion jackpot won in South Carolina back in November of 2018.

The one-time cash option would give the winner an estimated $707.9 million.