LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The Mega Millions jackpot is getting awfully close to the billion-dollar mark, as it currently sits at $940 million.

Andrew Bostic a cashier at GoMart in Lewisburg said he had never seen as many people come in to buy lottery tickets during a shift as he did on Friday.

“No absolutely not!” Bostic replied when asked if he’d ever seen this many people buying lottery tickets at one time. “How many people have we had come in here? Probably about 60 today, and that’s just today. I’m sure yesterday and the day before were pretty hot too.”

The drawing takes place at eleven o’clock Friday January 6, 2022.