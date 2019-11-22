Megan Legursky to take the reins at United Way of SWV

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The United Way of Southern West Virginia has announced who will be taking over as the Executive Director. United Way of Southern WV Board of Directors Chairman, Jeff Miller, announced on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 that Megan Legursky will be the new Executive Director.

“Often times we all talk about how wonderful it would be to bring our own back home to WV and the United Way is doing just that with Megan,” said Mr. Miller. “She and her husband, Doug, along with their children, have spent the last several years in Pittsburgh so she brings along with her some very creative ideas she has experiences living in a bigger city, but also bring back her love and commitment to our community in which sh grew up in. Her passion and energy to help this area by leading the United Way will be second to none and we are very excited for her to lead our organization in the future.”

Legursky’s announcement was made official at the Wonderland of Trees Live Auction being held at the Boy Scouts’ J.W. and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center in Glen Jean on Friday night.

“I have a passion to get plugged in and improve communities in any way possible,” said Mrs. Legursky. “Southern West Virginia is where my heart is and I’ve seen firsthand the caring power of the United Way of Southern West Virginia since I was a young girl in Beckley. I admire the work Michelle has done and look forward to continuing to build on the momentum that she and the staff have created in the organization.”

The former director, Michelle Rotellini, is taking over as the President/CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. She assumes her new position on Dec. 2, 2019.

The United Way of Southern WV has a campaign goal in 2019-2020 of $900,000. The organization serves Raleigh, Fayette, Mercer, Nicholas, Summers, Wyoming and McDowell Counties as well as the Town of Bluefield, Virginia.