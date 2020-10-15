Melrose Elementary lockdown lifted, search continues

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — A lockdown at Melrose Elementary School on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 was lifted. Mercer County Sheriff Tommy Bailey said the lockdown was put in place as a precaution.

The action was taken while deputies were involved in a foot chase near the school on Thursday afternoon. The search for the suspect was still under way at 2 p.m. The man deputies are looking for is a suspect in a burglary.

Leaders with Mercer County Schools initially expected their could be a delay in dismissing students. However, since the lockdown was lifted, the dismissal will proceed as planned.

