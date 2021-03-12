Melrose school collects nearly 200 boxes of cereal for local non-profits

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Students at an elementary school in Mercer County give back to several non-profits in the area.

Students at Melrose School in Princeton collected 188 cereal boxes to give to Amy’s House of Hope and the Blessing Boxes in the County. Principal Edie Bennett said every month they do a project where they give back to the community.

“It’s always great to see that, when you see that kids love to give and help others. So that’s just an easy one you want them to be able to do that,” Bennett said.

Amy’s House of Hope picked up its boxes on Friday, Mar. 12, 2021. The cereal will be stocked in the Blessing Boxes next week.