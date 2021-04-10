Members of 4-H camp build blessing boxes for Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– What is better than waking up on a Saturday morning to give back to your community? That is exactly what one group of Fayette County kids did on April 10, 2021.

Members of the 4-H Camp spent their morning at the Fayette County Park building and painting blessing boxes. These boxes will be placed throughout the county.

Aleah Denny is one of the leaders of the Fayette County 4-H program. She said these blessing boxes are needed in the community to help children have food and other necessities.

“I think it teaches them how to be good community members, and it also teaches them to have compassion with people who are in need,” Denny said.

“Well this will allow us to help provide for the people who are in need. We are going to be accepting toiletries, food and stuff like that . And it will be set up in everywhere throughout the county in different towns,” Kelton Boblits, a member of the 4-H club said.



The boxes will be installed in seven different towns in Fayette County. Altogether, the group built eight blessing boxes which will be set up in May. If you want to learn more about 4-H, you can visit their Facebook page.