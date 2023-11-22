GHENT, WV (WVNS) — One staple of the Thanksgiving holiday is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, so what are some memorable moments and milestones from this event through the years?

According to The Wrap, here are some memorable moments and milestones from previous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parades:

1924

The first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was in 1924 and featured live animals until they were banned in 1926 and balloons were used ever since.

1932

In the early years of the parade, some of the balloons used to be released with instructions for how onlookers could get a reward. However this was stopped after 1932 when a Tom the Cat balloon got wrapped around a plane, almost causing a major accident.

1948

In 1948, the parade was first broadcasted nationally on CBS after regional coverage, and in 1958 NBC became the official broadcaster for the parade.

1965

Before the Underdog balloon was introduced in 1965, all of the parade’s balloons had a similar upright stance. However the horizontal form of the Underdog balloon became more common after its introduction in 1965.

1993

1993 was reportedly the year of the parade’s most-watched broadcast with 31.1 million viewers watching on NBC.

1997

In 1997 the parade received some bad press when a Cat in the Hat balloon was blown into bystanders by strong winds and injured four people, with one ending up in a month-long coma. According to the New York Times, the balloon hit a metal lamppost which resulted in one of the arms breaking and falling into a crowd of people.

2005

Similar to the incident in 1997, an M&M balloon hit a light post which caused debris to fall into the crowd and injure two people, an 11-year-old girl and her 26-year-old sister with cerebral palsy.

2013

The 2013 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade resulted in some controversy and criticism when the cast of “Kinky Boots” performed at the parade dressed in drag.

2020

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2020 was significantly different from previous parades due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The iconic balloons were pulled along by utility cars instead of the usual hundreds of people.

The parade route was also shortened from several miles down to around one city block, and the amount of balloons and floats in the parade had decreased due to the parade and workforce being reduced by 88 percent. That was not all however, as there was little to no crowd, people were wearing masks, and it rained.