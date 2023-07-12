BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For nearly 40 years, the City of Beckley conducted its primary municipal functions from a collection of buildings.

The same property was previously the location of Beckley`s first business, across South Kanawha Street. This historic Old City Hall building still stands proud to this day.

The City of Beckley and the Raleigh County Historical Society held a joint ceremony to highlight the installation of a memorial plaque commemorating the Old City Hall building.

Becky Leach, Secretary of the Historical Society, says its important to remember old buildings like this as the city continues to move forward.

“I always say, I wonder if the walls could talk, what could they say? And with all of the five different purposes this building held, what would each of them say if we could hear their stories?” Leach said.

Leach said the mayor and other city officials already have a plan to give the historic building a new purpose as a center for training workshops and events.

Five similar plaques are being constructed to highlight other historic elements of Raleigh County.