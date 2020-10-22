Men and women of sobriety home gives back to Wyoming County community

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Men and women of the Sound Minds sobriety home decided to give back to their community with their time by cleaning up the streets of Mullens.

Sound Minds Sobriety home is a place where people struggling with addiction can go get help.

“It’s a sober living program and we try to teach them the importance of giving back to the community,” Executive Director Matthew Adams explained.

Manager of the women’s division, Rachel Adkins, echoed giving back is one of the steps in their recovery program.

“To be able to stay in recovery, you have to have the ability to… work towards giving back and different purposes,” Adkins stated.

For members of the home, these good works give them a sense of purpose.

“It teaches them self worth,” Adams said. “It shows the community that they are still contributors to society, because that is a big thing. In addition, you feel like you’re not worth anything… This helps them realize that they are.”

Keeping the streets clean doesn’t benefit just the residents of Sound Mind… the community does too.

“I’ve gotten a lot of thank you’s,” Adkins said. “They see our ladies… and men… come down here and help. Everybody is very appreciative of what they’ve done.”

