ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Three years ago the COVID-19 Pandemic completely changed life as we know it.

One group of people impacted the most, were hospital workers, especially in terms of mental health. Even before the pandemic hit, many health workers experienced stress overload and burnout.

Then in 2020, the pandemic saw hospitals overflowing with patients, which doubled the workload and strain on hospital staff. According to data from the CDC, 93% of health workers reported being stressed and stretched too thin.

Sherri Adams, who was a bedside nurse during COVID, said their hospital’s psychiatrist even diagnosed many of them with PTSD symptoms afterwards.

“Our job is to fix people, and we couldn’t fix them, and I think that was what made us feel so defeated, knowing that we were doing everything we could do and it wasn’t enough,” said Adams.

Another pressing issue facing hospital workers is the lack of nurses and hospital personnel. Research from Nursejournal.org says there are only about 10 nurses per 1,000 people in West Virginia.

Amanda Nichols, a registered nurse at WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital, said along with the nursing shortage in West Virginia, COVID brought a new level of emotional pain to families. Visitors were not allowed to see their dying loved ones, and workers were forced to put their families at risk.

“It was just scary, going in and having to take care of these patients, but also having loved ones at home that might be susceptible that you’re worried about,” said Nichols. “I had a baby during 2020, so I had a newborn premature baby that I’m coming home to after taking care of COVID patients.”

Nichols said the pandemic highlighted the need for more mental health awareness in hospital workers. As a nursing professor at Concord University, she plans on teaching ways to cope with the demands of nursing.

“Mental health has always been an issue, but I feel like during COVID we’ve realized that it’s more of an issue that we need self-care and stress-management,” said Nichols. “As a professor here, I’m teaching mental health, so I’m teaching self-care for our nursing students, stress-management, and how to avoid burnout as a nurse.”

Adams, who is now the Clinical Coordinator of Critical Care at WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals, said one positive outcome, however, is the way COVID unified the staff.

“We leaned on each other, we relied on each other heavily, and we were all just one big family,” said Adams. “Nursing is not just a career, it’s a way of life for a lot of people.”

Overall, the pandemic’s ramifications were especially severe on hospital workers.

Moving forward, nurses said they feel like they are more resilient and the resources available will help all hospital workers address the mental health crisis.