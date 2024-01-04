PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Many people struggle with their mental health daily. January is Mental Wellness Awareness Month.

It Is important, to not only keep up with your physical health, but also your mental health.

For those that are struggling with their mental health, there are many resources available.

Cindy Christian, Health Literacy Director at Southern Highlands CMHC, gave a few tips to help with mental wellness.

“Things that they can do to help themselves is be kind to themselves and others, try some journaling or reading a book. They can take time and connect with others. We want them to sleep well and exercise and also just take care of their overall health. Being mindful of those things can help with mental wellness” said Christian.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, it is estimated that more than one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness.

Christian said physical and mental health co-exist.

“We would just like to say at Southern Highlands, we want everybody to look at their overall mental health and physical health. They both play a part in staying healthy. It’s not just the physical side or the mental side. They both affect each other” said Christian to 59News.

Mental Wellness Awareness Month is a time to not only look out for yourself, but those around you as well. For those that are struggling with their mental health, don’t hesitate to reach out for help. Physical health is important, but mental health is as well.