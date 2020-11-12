Mercer Co. Public Schools hiring range of substitute positions

PRINCETON, WV (WVSN) — Administrators with Mercer County Public Schools (MCPS) are looking to hire new employees from a range of positions. Cooks, custodians, bus operators and teachers are all needed.

All roles are deemed ‘substitute’ positions.

If you have a four year college degree, no matter the area of study, you can apply to be a substitute teacher in Mercer County.

To apply for one of the three service jobs, an Authorization to Release Information form, Letter of Intent, and Service application must be filled out.

For more information and to access the correct forms, visit the Mercer County Public Schools website under the Human Resources page.

For questions contact the Director of Human Resources, Dr. Kristal Filipek at kfilipek@k12.wv.us.

